Why isn't compensation paid automatically to passengers?
Under the current system, Île-de-France Mobilités asks customers to apply online to obtain compensation via the dedicated platform.
Compensation automation is not possible for several reasons:
- Lack of data on individual journeys : Île-de-France Mobilités does not have precise information on the daily journeys of each passenger. The current system is mainly based on the home address entered in the Île-de-France Mobilités personal space. The place of work or study is not collected outside of compensation operations, which prevents an automatic allocation based on these criteria.
- Multiple routes serving the same municipality : The same municipality may be served by several transport routes. Only the passenger knows precisely which line and which axis he or she is taking on a daily basis. The home address is therefore not sufficient to automatically identify the road concerned for each user.
- Variable impact depending on the passengers: Some passengers may not have been affected by the disruptions, especially if they did not use the axis serving their municipality during the affected periods. In this case, they are not necessarily concerned by compensation and therefore do not declare themselves as claimants.