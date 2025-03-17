The eligible municipalities are the municipalities attached to the stations served by the axes that have experienced unsatisfactory punctuality and are entitled to a refund.

The list of municipalities in each compensated branch can be consulted on the operation page, accessible on the Navigo Compensation Area for Navigo customers, and in the General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement. This list has also been drawn up taking into account local feeders by tram, bus and road.