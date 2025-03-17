What supporting documents should be provided and in what cases?
In all cases, it is not necessary to provide proof of purchase:
- the history of Navigo purchases or Tarif Solidarité Transport Mois on a personalized Navigo or Smartphone, Navigo Annual, Senior and imagine R pass are in the customer database.
- the history of Navigo Mois purchases on the Navigo Découverte pass is in the database of purchases without associated customer data. Purchases are found using the Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect identifier associated with a Navigo number.
The other supporting documents that may be requested from you depend on your situation.
If you have purchased your pass on a personalised Navigo pass :
For Navigo Annual, Senior, Navigo imagines R monthly direct debit passes, the home address is in the customer database (collected when the pass is subscribed or updated by the customer); similarly, for the Navigo Month, Solidarity Transport pass on personalized Navigo pass and Navigo Annual paid in cash, the home address is in the customer database (collected when the pass is made or updated by the customer), so there is no need for proof of address.
However, if your current home address is different from that of the affected period, you will need to provide proof of the home address
If you are eligible for a workplace ticket reimbursement transaction, you must provide proof of place of work/study to be provided if you do not reside in the compensation area.
Proof of address, accepted documents:
- Telephone bill - including mobile phone
- electricity or gas bill
- Rent receipt - from a social organization or a real estate agency, or title ticket
- Water bill
- tax notice or certificate of non-taxation
- Proof of housing tax
- Housing Insurance Certificate or Invoice
- For people staying with a third party : proof of address will be requested with a certificate of accommodation.
Proof of place of work or study, accepted documents:
- Employer certificate signed and stamped
- Certificate of studies or schooling
- KBIS or URSSAF payment certificate for the self-employed, self-employed or liberal professions
If you have purchased your pass on the Navigo Découverte pass :
- Proof of the transport ticket for the Navigo Découverte Passes: a copy of the two elements that make up the Navigo Découverte pass (the nominative card and the card with the number)
- Proof of address in the compensation area
or,
- Proof of place of work/study to be provided if you do not reside in the compensation area
Proof of address, accepted documents:
- Telephone bill - including mobile phone
- electricity or gas bill
- Rent receipt - from a social organization or a real estate agency, or title ticket
- Water bill
- tax notice or certificate of non-taxation
- Proof of housing tax
- Housing Insurance Certificate or Invoice
- For people staying with a third party : proof of address will be requested with a certificate of accommodation.
Proof of place of work or study, accepted documents:
- Employer certificate signed and stamped
- Certificate of studies or schooling
- KBIS or URSSAF payment certificate for the self-employed, self-employed or liberal professions
If your plan is in a mobile app:
- Proof of address in the compensation area
or,
- Proof of place of work/study to be provided if you do not reside in the compensation area
Proof of address, accepted documents:
- Telephone bill - including mobile phone
- electricity or gas bill
- Rent receipt - from a social organization or a real estate agency, or title ticket
- Water bill
- tax notice or certificate of non-taxation
- Proof of housing tax
- Housing Insurance Certificate or Invoice
- For people staying with a third party : proof of address will be requested with a certificate of accommodation.
Proof of place of work or study, accepted documents:
- Employer certificate signed and stamped
- Certificate of studies or schooling
- KBIS or URSSAF payment certificate for the self-employed, self-employed or liberal professions