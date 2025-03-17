For Navigo Annual, Senior, Navigo imagines R monthly direct debit passes, the home address is in the customer database (collected when the pass is subscribed or updated by the customer); similarly, for the Navigo Month, Solidarity Transport pass on personalized Navigo pass and Navigo Annual paid in cash, the home address is in the customer database (collected when the pass is made or updated by the customer), so there is no need for proof of address.

However, if your current home address is different from that of the affected period, you will need to provide proof of the home address

If you are eligible for a workplace ticket reimbursement transaction, you must provide proof of place of work/study to be provided if you do not reside in the compensation area.

Proof of address, accepted documents:

Telephone bill - including mobile phone

electricity or gas bill

Rent receipt - from a social organization or a real estate agency, or title ticket

Water bill

tax notice or certificate of non-taxation

Proof of housing tax

Housing Insurance Certificate or Invoice

For people staying with a third party : proof of address will be requested with a certificate of accommodation.

Proof of place of work or study, accepted documents: