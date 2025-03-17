I'm having trouble making my claim
I'm having problems with my Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account
Have you lost your username or password? Can't create an account? Are you experiencing technical problems? Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect Help section
I can't finalize a refund request
Does the system tell you that you are not eligible during your claim? Go to the section "I have applied but the system tells me that I am not eligible".
I have the "please wait" logo that spins indefinitely when I select the account for my refund
This problem occurs when the address retrieved does not contain the INSEE code of your municipality or when there is an inconsistency between the municipality and the INSEE code entered.
How can it be corrected?
Go to your personal space, under the heading "My personal information", to change the INSEE code of your address.
If the problem persists, make a complaint via this form , specifying that the logo rotates indefinitely.
I'm using a Discovery Pass
You must select the "Discovery Pass Package" course and indicate your Discovery Pass number. This 10-digit number is written next to the microchip, without the letter.
Are you having trouble making your request? Is there a technical problem?
Write to us by clicking on the button below or call us on 09 70 82 82 83, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.