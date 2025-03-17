1. Finalizing your application with the Betterway bank account details

Go to the end of the process and submit your refund request with the Betterway bank details filled in by default. Don't worry: if you follow the following steps, you will receive the amount due.

2. Email Notifications

You will receive three emails within a few days of your request:

The first will tell you that your refund request has been accepted.

The second, that the transfer is in progress.

Nevertheless, we have identified the problem related to the Betterway bank account, and this transfer will not be successful.

A third email will then inform you that the transfer has been rejected. This email will contain a link allowing you to fill in your personal bank details.

3. Update of the RIB

By following the link provided in the email, you will be able to access a form that allows you to enter your personal bank details.

4. Making the transfer

Once your personal bank details have been entered, the transfer will be made to your bank account.