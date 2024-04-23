The implementation of the extension of subscriptions to 0 euros requires the contractualization of an amendment.

First of all, the municipality of establishment must indicate its agreement to the evolution of the system. The project owner sends the agreement by post, attaching the appropriate deliberation in the case of a project owner who is a local authority.

From there, the system can be set up with a principle of retroactivity (date mentioned in the draft amendment) for the time it takes to sign the amendment.