What are the terms and conditions for motorised two-wheelers and bicycles?
It is left to the choice of the project owners to make spaces available to users for these modes. Indeed, there is no obligation to create them if they do not currently exist. However, new projects will have to provide the necessary space to accommodate these two modes.
Namely:
- The pricing for motorized two-wheelers will be between €0 and 1/3 of the maximum car rate.
- The pricing for bicycles will be between €0 and €10 (remaining less than or equal to that for motorized two-wheelers).
- Motorized two-wheeler and bicycle spaces will not be eligible for bonuses (S1/S2).