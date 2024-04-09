€0 Park & Ride subscriptions are covered by Île-de-France Mobilités within the limit of the total number of spaces available, to guarantee the availability of spaces for the subscriber.

However, project owners have the option of overbooking and marketing the equivalent of 110% of the Park-and-Ride capacity (e.g. for a Park-and-Ride car park with 100 spaces, the project owner can sell 110 subscriptions at €0 and Île-de-France Mobilités finances 100 annual subscriptions).

In certain specific cases, the number of subscriptions at €0 may be limited to between 70% and 100% of the total number of spaces in the Park & Ride.