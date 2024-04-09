The mix of uses is difficult to implement, in particular between residents and residents, because of the possible tension on the availability of places at the arrival and departure times of the residents.

This solution can be considered if floors are dedicated to each use and are not permeable. In this case, Île-de-France Mobilités' funding is only for the part intended for Park & Ride.

On a daily basis, however, a Park & Ride can accommodate an hourly clientele, without exceeding the occupancy of 20% of the facility's spaces.