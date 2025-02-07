No, police officers with a free annual subscription cannot benefit from the Zero Euro Park & Ride subscription. What for?

The zero-euro fare is a historic measure in favor of the purchasing power of the most regular subscribers to Public Transport who pay an eligible annual subscription and who have no choice but to borrow their personal car to join the train.

Free parking at Île-de-France Mobilités labelled Park & Ride facilities is maintained every six months, provided proof of an eligible annual subscription and regular use of the service.

Also, as the Police Pass is a transport ticket specific to the profession and provided free of charge to facilitate the exercise of the holder's duties, it does not allow you to benefit from the zero euro rate in labelled Park and Ride Facilities. However, those concerned can take steps to benefit from a monthly subscription to the Park & Ride.