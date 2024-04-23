The Park & Ride label provides for a price list specifying ceilings for the monthly rate for Navigo subscribers depending on the fare zone and the configuration of the Park & Ride (ground or structure) in question.

In the case of Park & Ride facilities with a €0 subscription, the rate reimbursed by Île-de-France Mobilités must be consistent with the price list. The prices of paid subscriptions must also comply with this price list.

During the term of the operating agreement, it may change annually according to the indexation formula.