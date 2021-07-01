FAQ: imagine R packageOffres et TarifsWhat is the imagine R package? What are the rates?I am a scholarship holder, how can I benefit from a reduced rate?Who can subscribe to the imagine R package?What is the validity period of my imagine R package if I subscribe in the middle of the year?Do I have to pay an application fee when I renew my contract?Souscription et AchatHow do I subscribe or renew my imagine R plan? What supporting documents are required?How do I subscribe to an imagine R Junior package?How do I subscribe by mail? And where can I find a paper form?Gestion du forfaitHow do I top up the pass on my pass once my renewal is effective?The amount of my first monthly payment is higher, is this normal?How do I obtain an imagine R lump sum certificate?How do I declare a change of school?How to regularize a debt imagine R?Can I pause my imagine R plan?How do I cancel my imagine R plan?What are the additional controls?Reimbursement of the imagine R package for Scol'R Card holders