FAQ: Annual Navigo PassOffres et TarifsWhen am I entitled to dezoning on my Navigo Annual pass?I pay in cash: do I have to pay an administrative fee when I renew the payment of my package?Souscription et AchatHow do I take out a Navigo Annual pass?I don't have a Navigo Annual pass, how do I apply for the Senior fare?Gestion du forfaitI have a Navigo Annual pass, how do I apply for Senior pricing?The amount of my first monthly payment is higher, is this normal?How do I change the zones of my Navigo Annual pass?How do I get a certificate of annual Navigo pass?How to regularise a Navigo Annual debt?How do I cancel my Navigo Annual pass?I pay in cash: how do I renew the payment of my Navigo Annual pass?What is the difference between suspension and termination of the Navigo Annual pass?