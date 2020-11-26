To travel, the user of a Navigo pass must have previously loaded it with a ticket and have validated it on the carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exit, under penalty of being in violation.

This validation allows us to have a better knowledge of passenger flows and the number of passengers on the lines, which is essential for adapting the regional transport offer and the fare offer as closely as possible to reality.