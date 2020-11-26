The lifespan of a contactless stand is 10 years.

You will receive the information that your personalised Navigo pass has expired or is about to expire in your personal online space, at an RATP or SNCF vending machine.

A new pass will be sent to you free of charge by post a few days before the end of your pass's validity. Remember to check your postal address in your personal space.

If you have not received your new pass, and your current pass has expired, you can go to a branch where you will be given a new pass free of charge.