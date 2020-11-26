Île-de-France Mobilités attaches particular importance to feedback and questions from passengers about its services and the future of ticketing. Here you will find the answers to all the questions you may have on this subject. If not, please do not hesitate to contact us.

What is the Île-de-France Mobilités digital programme?

The digital programme of Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) is an ambitious action plan to develop digital services for passengers with a view to facilitating and improving their journeys in Ile-de-France transport and their travel in the Ile-de-France region.

Step by step, this plan will make it possible to set up useful and innovative services improving the ability of all passengers to choose sustainable modes of travel adapted to their needs: new information services; new ticketing services; development of Open Data; improvement of regional mobility through a better knowledge of the needs of travellers' multi-modal travel (carpooling, cycling, VTC taxis,...)

What is the modernisation of ticketing announced by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF)?

The ticketing modernisation programme includes a set of actions aimed at modernising current technologies to improve the conditions for purchasing and validating transport tickets and allowing them to be managed directly and autonomously by the passenger. Thanks to this programme, the traveller will be able to travel more easily on traditional public transport in the Ile-de-France region and will also have access to other modes of transport in the Ile-de- region (self-service bicycles, car-sharing schemes, park-and-ride facilities, bicycle lockers, etc.).

Will I be able to travel if I don't have a smartphone and a credit card?

Yes, just like today, you will be able to travel with a Navigo card. It will provide more opportunities. People who rarely travel by public transport will also be able to benefit from contactless tickets.

Will the magnetic ticket/ticket disappear?

Magnetic technology is increasingly fragile and obsolete (demagnetization of tickets and notes; difficulty of inserting the ticket/ticket into the validators; aging of the validators). This is why this technology must be gradually replaced by a new technology that is more adapted to today's world, broader in capacity and in line with that already used by many European and foreign cities.

The ticket/magnetic ticket will continue to be sold until all the planned new services are available. In addition, it will remain valid for the time necessary after the end of sales to allow passengers to use their last tickets.

I want to keep the single ticket

See question 3

Will the Navigo card be abolished?

No, on the contrary it will become "intelligent". Eventually, the Navigo card will calculate the fairest amount according to the trips made during the month. It will offer several choices of payment methods: payment on purchase; deferred payment; transport wallet, which is a reserve of money that can be reloaded and used as you travel. Thus, the user will be able to choose what best suits his or her needs.

Will the subscriptions be changed?

The new services offered and the technology used are dissociated from the tariff offer.

The current subscription categories will be maintained or adjusted according to the future decisions of the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF).

However, contactless technology will encourage the creation of new tickets that can take into account the more specific needs of users.

Will the tariff cost be changed?

The pricing of the packages is independent of the technical development that will be put in place and for which a budget is already planned.

Will it still be possible to make a cash payment?

Travellers who buy at the machine or at the ticket office will be able to pay in cash as is the case today. Those who have chosen a deferred payment by direct debit, a bank card payment by internet or mobile phone, or who use their bank card, will no longer need to go to the counter or the machine to buy their transport ticket.

Will sales in the least frequented stations in the Ile-de-France region still be ensured?

Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) will ensure that the distribution is organised so that all Ile-de-France residents can easily obtain a Navigo card and that everyone can acquire a ticket in the transport networks.

How will a transport wallet be recharged?

The transport wallet will be rechargeable on a vending machine, bank ATM, or via NFC smartphone. These same tools will allow you to consult your balance.

For travellers who wish to do so, the transport wallet can be linked to bank details. This way, the traveller will no longer have to worry about when they need to top up their card.

Will the modernisation of ticketing reduce the human presence in transport?

The development of contactless technology will not affect the presence of sales and support agents, who are present at counters and multi-service counters. They will provide the commercial services for the various Navigo products and the after-sales service in the event of a malfunction, as is the case today for the Navigo card.

Will the development of the use of smartphones have an impact on security in transport?

In the new contracts that have linked RATP and SNCF to Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) since 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) has strengthened the specific provisions relating to the improvement of safety.

With the disappearance of magnetic, will the anonymity of travelers remain preserved?

For travelers who have chosen a transport wallet, it will exist in an anonymous version. It will only be a reserve of money debited punctually at each visit to the validator and will not be linked to the identity of the cardholder.

For travelers who have chosen deferred payment, monthly billing will be established according to the validations made. Naturally, and as at present, in accordance with the directives of the CNIL, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) will put in place all the conditions for preserving the anonymity of travel.

For flat-rate subscriptions, the payment does not take into account travel. Validations are currently anonymised and cannot be linked to the identity of the cardholder. The Navigo Découverte card will still be distributed.

How long will t+ tickets or OD tickets remain usable?

See question 4

Will this technology be easily usable for all travelers?

Yes, since on the one hand this contactless technology will facilitate the handling of transport tickets.

Contactless cards and tickets will no longer require the current manipulations for the validation of magnetic tickets and tickets which sometimes pose a problem for the elderly or disabled (osteoarthritis of the hands, vision problems,...). All you have to do is pass them in front of the validator, which is easier to do.

In addition, the new vending machines and online sales forms will, like the current vending machines, be adapted to people with disabilities.

The transport wallet, which is presented on a Navigo card and contains a reserve of money, will be very easy to use on the network.

In any case, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) will ensure that company staff are trained to communicate any useful explanations and deliver all the necessary assistance to people who wish to do so.