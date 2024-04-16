Since 1 December 2020, Orange and Sosh no longer allow the ticket purchase service to be installed in their SIM cards, which is necessary to store your tickets. However, if you had installed the service in your SIM card before December 1, 2020, it remains operational:

you can continue to buy tickets and validate them with your NFC Android phone;

If you reinstall your apps or change your phone to another Android model that supports the service, you can continue to use your SIM. To do this, simply install the contactless Ticket companion app;

If you plan to change your SIM card, remember to consume the tickets it contains before changing it because they cannot be transferred or refunded.

Note: The ticket loading feature in the phone is not available on iPhone.