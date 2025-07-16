In some very specific cases, it is possible that the service is installed both in the SIM card and in the secure element of the phone or in the complementary application Mes Tickets Navigo.

If the service is present in multiple locations, the app allows you to select which one you want to access. Once the location is selected, the app will display its contents, and any new purchases will be loaded into that location.

However, during validations and checks, Android may still ask you to select the location to use. If you want to avoid this step, on some phones, you have the option to force the location used for future validations in the phone's NFC settings: