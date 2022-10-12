To find out which complementary application the service uses on your mobile, simply look at the pop-up displayed at the end of your purchases:

· If this tells you that your tickets have been loaded into your SIM card or into the secure element of your phone, the service uses the complementary "Contactless Ticket" application;

· If it tells you that your tickets have been loaded into the "My Navigo Tickets" application, the service uses this complementary application.