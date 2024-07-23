You can choose to buy your Île-de-France transport tickets directly from the Samsung Wallet: home screen > Add > Transport > Navigo Région Ile-de-France.

The Samsung Wallet guides you through the steps, in particular for the installation of a contactless Ticket or My Navigo Tickets complementary application depending on your mobile.

Once this installation step is complete, only on the first use, you can choose a ticket from all the offers available for purchase from a phone.

For a purchase made from Samsung Wallet, payment must be made with Samsung Pay.

A proof of purchase will be sent automatically to the email address provided during your purchase process.

If you wish to buy a Navigo Week or Navigo Month pass, you will be invited to authenticate yourself on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect.