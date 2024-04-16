Loading tickets on a Samsung Galaxy Watch is only available on the Île-de-France Mobilités app and requires an installation step.

Make sure you have good access to the network, telecom or WIFI and a compatible watch.

If in doubt, you can resume the installation process from the

Contact us > My transport tickets [...] / The tickets charged on my Samsung Galaxy Watch / I am having problems with the installation after authenticating yourself on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect.

The app diagnoses your equipment and guides you step by step. If the problem persists, an error message will indicate the problem you are experiencing.