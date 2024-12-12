This step is necessary to set up your Android phone and store the transport tickets (ticket, Navigo pass, etc.) securely. To do this, you need to install an add-on app based on your phone model:

-If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone (list of compatible models on the Samsung website) or a SIM with tickets, you will be required to install the contactless Ticket complementary application in order to access the secure element.

-The contactless Ticket app is also required on the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

-If your Android phone does not have a secure element, you will need to install the My Navigo Tickets complementary application in order to store your tickets directly. In this case, be careful not to uninstall it or delete its data as this will result in the loss of your tickets.

These applications must be kept in the phone for the operation of the service.