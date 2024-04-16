An installation step is required to be able to securely load transit tickets into your Android phone. This step requires telecom or WIFI network access.

Upload the latest version of the app to Google Play, turn on NFC, and select Purchase (or Tickets) > On My Phone. The mobile app informs you about the compatibility of your equipment and guides you through the steps:

- Phone compatibility check,

- Installation of an additional application if requested: Contactless Ticket or My Navigo Tickets,

- Finalizing the installation that prepares your phone. This last step can take up to 2 minutes.

Remember: you should not close the application during the installation stage (especially during the finalization stage).

After installing the service: