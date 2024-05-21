It is now possible to load your Île-de-France Mobilités tickets into your iPhone and Apple Watch.

To install the tickets Purchase & Load service on an iPhone, download the latest version of one of the apps that offers tickets purchase from the App Store and select the Purchase tab > On My iPhone. You can then choose the first transit ticket you want to load into your iPhone and pay for it. This step requires telecom or WIFI network access.

Once the payment has been accepted, you will be redirected to the Apple Cards app, which will create a dematerialized Navigo card on your iPhone with the loaded ticket.

Back on the mobile app, you can check your ticket from the Purchase tab (or Tickets) or from the Apple Cards app by selecting the Navigo card.

If your iPhone is connected with a compatible Apple Watch, select the Purchase tab > On my Apple Watch to choose the first ticket to charge and pay for it and go through the same process of creating a dematerialized Navigo card in the connected watch.

Then, travel with ease with your iPhone or Apple Watch, which has a ticket loaded and validated.