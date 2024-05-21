Steps to install on iPhone from the Maps app:

1. Open the Wallet app

2. Select the (+) button and then Transport Card

3. Among the regions and networks, choose France / Navigo

4. Click Continue

5. Choose the ticket you want to buy and click Buy

6. Follow the instructions to confirm the purchase and creation of your dematerialized Navigo card

To create an additional dematerialized Navigo card in your iPhone, repeat the same process.

Steps to install on Apple Watch from the Wallet app:

1. Open the Maps app on the watch

2. Scroll down and select Add Map

3. Select Transit Card

4. Among the regions and networks, choose France / Navigo

5. Click Continue

6. Choose the ticket you want to buy and click Buy

7. Follow the instructions to confirm the purchase and creation of your dematerialised Navigo card

To create an additional dematerialized Navigo card in your Apple Watch, repeat the same process.