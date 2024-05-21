To load transit tickets into your iPhone or Apple Watch, an installation step is necessary to create a dematerialized Navigo card in which the transit tickets will be loaded securely.

During the installation step to create a dematerialized Navigo card in your iPhone or Apple Watch, you have purchased the first transport ticket.

To buy more tickets and passes, go to the Purchase home screen:

- Purchase > On my iPhone > Buy a ticket

- Purchase > On my Apple Watch> Buy a ticket

The app then displays the different tickets available for purchase. You select the ticket and, if necessary, the date, fields, and quantity.

Before payment, you are invited to authenticate yourself on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect in order to benefit from several advantages: registration of your payment method, nominative proof of purchase, consultation of your latest purchases, better handling of your after-sales requests, etc.

This authentication is mandatory for the purchase of Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes, in order to be able to identify you during a check.

For payment, you must have a credit card and enter an email address to which the proof of purchase will be sent to you. This address is pre-filled if you are authenticated on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect.

You can also pay for your transit tickets with Apple Pay.

After payment, the ticket is loaded into your iPhone or Apple Watch and you can travel with it.