In the event that the plan holder does not have a personal area, and only in this case, you can modify their personal information.

Log in to your personal space, click on the "My Navigo" section and then select the pass/contract concerned. Click on "View Registrant Information".

A page appears with their personal information. By clicking on the "edit" link, you will access the modification form.

GOOD TO KNOW:

If the holder of the package/contract has a personal space, only the holder will be able to modify his or her personal information.