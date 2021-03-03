To change your bank details, log in to your personal space.

Click on the "My payment methods" link.

A new page opens showing all payment methods (credit card / IBAN).

Choose the action you want to take: add, manage or remove the payment method in question and let us guide you.

Another way to make this change: click on the "change bank details" link on the home page and let yourself be guided.

GOOD TO KNOW:

In the event of non-payment associated with your Navigo Liberté + contract, it is impossible to change your bank details without full regularization of the debt. The holder or payer, if different, is invited to regularize his or her unpaid debt (a third party can also settle the debt).