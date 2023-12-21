What is my email address used for?

Your email address corresponds to your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect login ID.

It also serves as a contact address for the management of your Île-de-France Mobilités contracts and services.

Note: If you wish to receive the alerts offered by the Île-de-France Mobilités website and app concerning traffic information and the status of lifts in stations, you can set a dedicated email address that is different from your login ID. To do this, go to your personal space, under "My preferences".

How do I change my email address?

It is possible to change your e-mail address from the manage my information section of the Île-de-France Mobilités portal and application, by clicking on "Change my e-mail address".

Once your information has been changed, don't forget to validate the changes so that they are taken into account. You may be asked to validate a captcha at this stage.

I have changed my login ID, what do I need to do to use my new login?

Once you've entered and verified your new email address, all you need to do is activate it.

To do this, make sure to log out. The next time you log in, enter your new login. An activation email will then be sent to this address. Click on the link in this email to activate your account (Note: this link expires after one hour).

You can now access all your services using your new login.