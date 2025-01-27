You can access your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect personal information (surname, first name, date of birth, email address, password) by having previously logged in with your account, in order to modify it online:

Directly from the management area of your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account

By accessing the "My personal information" sections of your personal space, or the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application.

Note: After you change your information, don't forget to commit the changes so that they take effect.

I want to change the address or telephone number used for my Navigo passes and contracts, how do I do this?

This information can be accessed and modified from the "My personal information" section of your personal space.

I want to change the phone number or email address used to receive alerts related to my travel preferences, what should I do?

This information can be accessed and modified from the "My preferences" section of your personal space.

My surname, first name, and date of birth cannot be changed, what should I do?

When you have a personalised Navigo pass or have a Navigo subscription, the update of your surname, first name and date of birth must be checked by our Île-de-France Mobilités Customer Relations Centre.

From the "My personal information" section of your personal space or the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, by clicking on the "Modify my information" link, you can make a request to update your data during which you will be asked to provide proof of identity.

I have changed my login ID, what do I need to do to use my new login?

Your login ID corresponds to the email address you entered when you created your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.

Once you've changed your login ID, you'll need to log out and log back in to complete the new email address, so you can continue using your account.

The next time you log in, enter your new login. An account activation email will be sent to this email address. Click on the link in this email to confirm the activation of your account. (link expires after one hour)

You can now access all your services using your new login.