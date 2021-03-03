FAQ: My payment methodsMoyens de paiement acceptésWhat payment methods are accepted on iledefrance-mobilites.fr?Is the payment on this site secure?Gestion des moyens de paiementHow do I add a payment method to my personal space?How do I change payers?I have changed my bank account, how do I make the change?Prélèvement bancaireSEPA: what is it? What does this change?What is a BIC / IBAN?How does the direct debit work?How do I switch from cash to direct debit?How do I switch from direct debit to cash?How do I revoke a SEPA mandate?Paiement comptant et documentsI pay in cash. When will my cheque be cashed?Where can I find my proof of purchase or invoice?