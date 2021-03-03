How do I add a Navigo Day pass to another pass?
You have the option of adding a Navigo Day pass to an Annual Navigo pass (excluding all zones), Month or Week 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5, Amethyst 1-2, 2-5, 3-5 or 4-5 or Solidarity Month or Week 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 already loaded on a Navigo pass, a Navigo Day pass valid in additional zones.
This action is achievable:
- in a point of sale or on an RATP or Transilien SNCF machine
- in the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counter
- via the phone top-up service. For more details, go to the FAQ of the Telephone Transport tickets Purchase Service, available here