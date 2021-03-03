You have the option of adding a Navigo Day pass to an Annual Navigo pass (excluding all zones), Month or Week 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5, Amethyst 1-2, 2-5, 3-5 or 4-5 or Solidarity Month or Week 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 already loaded on a Navigo pass, a Navigo Day pass valid in additional zones.



This action is achievable:

in a point of sale or on an RATP or Transilien SNCF machine

in the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counter

via the phone top-up service. For more details, go to the FAQ of the Telephone Transport tickets Purchase Service, available here