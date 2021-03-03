You have the option to change zones as long as the new package includes all the zones purchased in the original package. You will have to pay the price difference between the two packages.



This action is achievable:

in a point of sale or on an RATP or Transilien SNCF machine

in the carriers' sales agency, in some RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desk

Changing zones is possible from the time of purchase until the end of the validity of the pass on the Navigo pass.

On the other hand, changing the zones of a Navigo Day pass is not possible from the mobile applications and can only be processed in the context of a refund of the existing pass and the purchase of a new pass.

For more details, go to the FAQ of the Telephone Transport tickets Purchase Service, available here