The Navigo Day pass can be loaded onto a pass:

in a point of sale or on an RATP or Transilien SNCF machine

at authorized dealers

thanks to your NFC Android phone by downloading the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile app, helloRATP, SNCF Connect or from your iOS phone from iPhone 7 with iOS 13 or higher or iOS 14 for iPhone XR. For more information, you can consult the compatible media in the FAQ https://faq-mes-deplacements.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/ "Which cards can be topped up with an NFC phone?"

via the service for purchasing tickets on the phone

