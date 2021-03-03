What should I do if I lose the pass on which I loaded a Navigo Day pass?
Here are the steps to report the loss or theft of your pass depending on the medium on which your Navigo Day pass is loaded:
- Declaring the loss or theft of your Navigo pass
- Declaring the loss or theft of your annual Navigo pass
- Declaring the loss or theft of your Navigo imagine R pass
- Navigo Découverte or Navigo Easy: if you have a Navigo Découverte or Navigo Easy pass, in case of loss or theft, you must buy it again, as well as the pass. See GTCS.
In case of loss/theft, the Navigo Day pass cannot be replaced, the customer must buy a new one.