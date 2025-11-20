Cases of packages

If you have a valid Navigo Month, Navigo Week or Navigo Day pass on your phone, your subscription to the Navigo Liberté + will start the day after the end of validity of your Navigo month, week or day pass.

With your active Navigo Liberté + contract, it is possible to buy a Navigo Month, Navigo Week or Navigo Day all-zone pass on the same phone if you plan to travel daily.

Validation priorities

The Fête de la musique, Antipollution, Navigo Mois, Navigo Semaine and Navigo Jour tickets have priority for validation on the Navigo Liberté + and can coexist on the same phone.

Conversely, the Navigo Liberté + service has priority for validation on Metro-Train-RER tickets, bus-tram tickets, Paris<>Aéroports Region tickets, which will therefore no longer be usable until the termination of the Navigo Liberté + contract.