How do I change my phone and continue to travel with my Navigo Liberté + contract?
I save my tickets on my phone
Go to your Île-de-France Mobilités app, in the "Purchase" menu , click on "Contact us", select the "My phone" category and then "I want to save my tickets". By following the steps, the tickets on the phone will be saved and can be used on another compatible phone.
I get my previously saved tickets back
On your new phone, go to your Île-de-France Mobilités app, in the "Purchase" menu, click on "Contact us", select the "My phone" category, then "I want to recover the content of an old device". And follow the steps.
I get back my unsaved tickets (following a loss/theft for example)
On your new phone, go to your Île-de-France Mobilités app, in the "Purchase" menu , click on "Contact us", select the "My phone" category, then "I want to recover the content of an old medium". And follow the steps.