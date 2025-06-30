How do I view and understand my invoice?
I access my invoices
The monthly Navigo Liberté + invoice is available to you each month (at the earliest on the 11th of the month following the trips) in yourpersonal space, in the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, in the "My invoices" section, under the "Invoice" tab.
With each new invoice, you will receive an information e-mail.
You can download and view your last 24 invoices at any time in PDF format.
I understand my monthly bill
The monthly invoice accounts for the sum of the amounts of the journeys made in the previous month.
If you have not made any trips with your phone, and have not been subject to any fees or credits, your invoice is null and void and it does not appear in the list of invoices.