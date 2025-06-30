I access my invoices

The monthly Navigo Liberté + invoice is available to you each month (at the earliest on the 11th of the month following the trips) in yourpersonal space, in the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, in the "My invoices" section, under the "Invoice" tab.

With each new invoice, you will receive an information e-mail.

You can download and view your last 24 invoices at any time in PDF format.