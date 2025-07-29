How does it work?

Subscribe to the Navigo Liberté + service on your phone exclusively from the Île-de-France Mobilités application made available to you in the Play Store or the App Store, with a bank details.

Travel throughout the Île-de-France region by validating with your phone each time you travel.

Each month, your trips are counted and you are billed the following month (around the 11th of the month).

What are the rates?

For more details on fares, you can consult the Navigo Liberté + fare page: pay for your journeys individually. The prices are identical to those of the pass, except for the reduced rates which are not yet available on the Navigo Liberté + on phone.