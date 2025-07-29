From the Île-de-France Mobilités website, log in to your IDFM Connect account and submit your application.

To continue travelling, you must buy transport tickets, these will not be refunded.

Following the declaration of a loss/theft of your phone, it is blocked and will be refused on the validation equipment. However, you will not be charged for any trips made after the time of declaration of loss/theft, and with the phone declared lost.

IMPORTANT

All journeys made on your Navigo Liberté + contract until the registration of the declaration of loss of your phone will be invoiced to you and must be paid. The time and date of the declaration are taken into account to block the invoicing of journeys that would have been made after the declaration