If you have any questions or if you have a problem with your Navigo Liberté + contract, go to your Île-de-France Mobilités application. In your Navigo Liberté + space, in the "Manage my contract" section, click on "Contact us".

IMPORTANT

The consumption monitoring is given for information tickets only, based on the data available on the date of consultation. The final journeys are those included in the proof of mobility at the end of the month, which are then used to compile the invoice.

Consequently , complaints, in connection with journeys or invoicing, must be issued only after receipt of the disputed invoice in the "I wish to dispute an invoice" section.