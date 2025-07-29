It is currently not possible to dematerialize your Navigo Liberté + contract on pass to your phone.

To benefit from the Navigo Liberté + service on your phone, you must take out a new contract via the Ile de France Mobilités application.

If you use both your pass and your phone to travel, you'll have:

Two contracts Navigo Liberté + distinct ,

Navigo Liberté + , Two separate invoices that will be sent to you,

that will be sent to you, With two separate levies.

IMPORTANT:

We remind you that it is essential to use only one device when travelling, either your pass or your phone, in order to fully benefit from the advantages of the Navigo Liberté + service.

GOOD TO KNOW:

It is not necessary to cancel your Navigo Liberté + contract on pass to take out a Navigo Liberté + contract on a phone.