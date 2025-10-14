What are the differences between the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass and the Navigo Liberté + contract on phone?

Updated on Oct 14 2025

Here are the differences between the two validation media:

Navigo Liberté + on passNavigo Liberté + on phone
Who can benefit from it?All (adult, minor, full or reduced price)Full-price adult only
Where to subscribe?Online from the Île-de-France Mobilités website or in an agency.From the Île-de-France Mobilités app with your Android phone, iPhone or Apple Watch.
How to validate?With your pass at the entrance of the metro, RER, bus, tram of Île-de-FranceWith your Android phone, your iPhone or your Apple Watch at the entrance of the metro, RER, bus, tram of Île-de-France
Transportation includedMetro, RER, train, bus, tram in Île-de-FranceSame
PaymentMonthly direct debit via bank detailsSame
RatesSee pricesSee prices