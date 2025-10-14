What are the differences between the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass and the Navigo Liberté + contract on phone?
Here are the differences between the two validation media:
|Navigo Liberté + on pass
|Navigo Liberté + on phone
|Who can benefit from it?
|All (adult, minor, full or reduced price)
|Full-price adult only
|Where to subscribe?
|Online from the Île-de-France Mobilités website or in an agency.
|From the Île-de-France Mobilités app with your Android phone, iPhone or Apple Watch.
|How to validate?
|With your pass at the entrance of the metro, RER, bus, tram of Île-de-France
|With your Android phone, your iPhone or your Apple Watch at the entrance of the metro, RER, bus, tram of Île-de-France
|Transportation included
|Metro, RER, train, bus, tram in Île-de-France
|Same
|Payment
|Monthly direct debit via bank details
|Same
|Rates
|See prices
|See prices