How do I obtain and understand my proof of mobility?
I access my proof of mobility
A Navigo Liberté + proof of mobility is available to you each month (at the earliest on the 11th of the month following the trips made) in your personal space, in the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, under the "My invoices" section, under the "Proof" tab.
For each new proof of mobility, you will receive an information e-mail.
You can download and view your supporting documents in PDF format. They are available for the last 3 months maximum depending on the consent you have chosen.
I understand my proof of mobility
The proof of mobility includes all the journeys made during the previous month. Unlike the invoice, you can find the details of each trip (date and time of the trip, fare method of the trip, date and time of each trip, type of trip, reconstructed trip, total price excluding tax, price including VAT and applicable VAT).
If you have not made any trips with your phone, your proof of mobility does not appear in the list of supporting documents.