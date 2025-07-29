I access my proof of mobility

A Navigo Liberté + proof of mobility is available to you each month (at the earliest on the 11th of the month following the trips made) in your personal space, in the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, under the "My invoices" section, under the "Proof" tab.

For each new proof of mobility, you will receive an information e-mail.

You can download and view your supporting documents in PDF format. They are available for the last 3 months maximum depending on the consent you have chosen.