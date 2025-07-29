Can I obtain a Navigo Liberté + certificate or proof?
As part of your Navigo Liberté + contract, no certificate is issued because this contract is not eligible for employer reimbursement.
Indeed, only annual, monthly or weekly subscriptions are covered by the employer as part of the reimbursement of 50% of the transport costs.
On the other hand, you can download from your personal space, on the Île-de-France Mobilités application:
- Your bill.
- Your proof of mobility.
- Your Navigo Liberté + contract.