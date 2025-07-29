In the event of an unpaid invoice, you will receive alerts by e-mail and on your Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application:

Direct debit failure : a direct debit rejection has been recorded on your contract.

: a direct debit rejection has been recorded on your contract. 1st reminder : your contract will be suspended.

: your contract will be suspended. 2nd reminder: your contract will be terminated. You will no longer be able to drive.

A message inviting you to regularize your unpaid debt will also be present on your application.

You can pay your invoices pending payment by credit card from your personal space on the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, under the heading " My Bills " then " Regularise the unpaid invoice ".