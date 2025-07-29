You can cancel your Navigo Liberté + contract at any time, without justification and free of charge.

In your Île-de-France Mobilités application, go to your Navigo Liberté + space. Click on "My contract", then in the "Manage my contract" section, click on "Cancel my contract".

IMPORTANT

Termination will result in the definitive termination of your contract immediately after the request has been made.

Journeys made up to the effective termination date are counted in the billing and debited.

In the event of non-payment, associated with your Navigo Liberté + contract, it is impossible to terminate your contract without full regularization of the debt. You are invited to regularise your unpaid debt.