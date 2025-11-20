IMPORTANT

Please note that the consumption monitoring is given for information ticket purposes only, based on the data available on the date of consultation. The final journeys are those included in the proof of mobility at the end of the month, which are then used to compile the invoice.

Therefore, claims, related to journeys or invoicing, must be issued only after receipt of the disputed invoice.

There may be a delay between the move made and the display in the application. In some exceptional cases, the journeys will only be visible from the 4th of the following month.

My consents

You can choose that your travel data (proof of mobility, consumption tracking) be visible in your application for a period of 30 or 90 days.

You can change your consent to the retention period of your journeys by going to your Île-de-France Mobilités application :

In your Navigo Liberté + space ,

, Click on "My contract",

Then on "Data and consent" at the bottom of the page.

This new value will only apply to future trips.