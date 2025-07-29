Can I benefit from reduced rates with my Navigo Liberté contract on my phone?

Updated on Jul 29 2025

None of the reduced rates are applicable on the Navigo Liberté + on the phone.

 

The name "Reduced Rate" refers to the rates applicable for Cardholders corresponding to the criteria of the following profiles:

  • Child under 10 years of age,
  • Large Families Card,
  • Disability card or a Mobility Inclusion card with the words "Blindness" or "Need for support / Blindness",
  • ONACVG disability card, simple blue bar,
  • Discount 50% and Solidarity Discount 75%).

If you wish to benefit from reduced rates, you can take out a Navigo Liberté + contract on pass.