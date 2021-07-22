The Navigo Month 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 pass benefits from "dezoning", i.e. the possibility of travelling throughout the region, regardless of the zones subscribed to:

Saturday from 00:00 to Sunday until 23:59,

public holidays from 0:00 to 23:59

from 15 July at 00:00 to 15 August at 23:59

and during the short school holidays in zone C (All Saints' Day, Christmas, winter and spring) from the day after the end of classes from 0:00 to 23:59 the day before the resumption of classes, as defined by the Ministry of National Education.

Navigo Week passes are not dezoned, the subscribed zones must be respected.